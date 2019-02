A nature reserve near Boston is giving visitors a unique chance to watch birds of prey hunt over the saltmarsh.

Next Sunday, February 17, visitors at RSPB Frampton Marsh can enjoy a dusk raptor rapture.

From 3.45pm, watch on as merlins, peregrines, kestrels and owls hunt.

Afterwards, visitors can warm up with a hot drink and piece of cake.

It is priced at £15 for adults, and £12 for members. Booking is essential.

Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/dusk-raptor-rapture-tickets-55279870581