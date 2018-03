A nature reserve near Boston is inviting visitors to have a cracking time this Easter.

RSPB Frampton Marsh invites visitors to follow a Easter trail around the reserve.

Visitors can take part in the trail between 10am and 4pm from Thursday, March 29, to Sunday, April 15.

Youngsters can answer the trail questions to win Easter eggs.

Allow an hour for the activity.

It is priced at £2.75 per child, with a 20 per cent discount for members.

Entry charges apply.

No dogs allowed.