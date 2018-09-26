Enjoy evening of entertainment at Boston music venue

Audiences are in for a treat this weekend as the latest band comes to perform at The Gliderdrome, in Boston.

Special Kinda Madness will be at the Spain Place venue this Saturday, September 29.

The band is unique in that they perform a truly authentic set including music from The Specials, followed by a set with music from Madness.

The Specials and Madness first appeared on stage together in London, joined by Dexy’s Midnight Runners and Selecter.

A spokesman said: “It was a gig that all 2-Tone rude boys and rude girls would die to see, and thought would never happen.

“In truth, it will probably never happen now - but you can get the next best thing with Special Kinda Madness.”

Doors open at 7.30pm, and the host for the evening will be Steve Greenhough.

Tickets are priced at £15 from The Gliderdrome; Burgess, Thompson and Richardson, in High Street; Chris Cook Print, in Main Ridge East; The Bakehouse, in Wide Bargate and The Black Bull, in Kirton.

Remaining tickets will be priced at £20 on the door.