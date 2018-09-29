Enjoy evening of music with Kirton Brass Band

Kirton Brass Band will be appearing at a concert hosted by Sleaford Salvation Army next week.

They will perform at Sleaford Methodist Church, in Northgate, on Friday, October 5, at 7.30pm.

The theme is taken from William Booth’s comment ‘Why should the devil have all the best tunes?’

The concert will include music in a variety of styles, and guest soloist for the evening will be French horn player Susan Shorland from Sleaford Salvation Army.

Tickets, priced at £5, from 07747 493977 or on the door.