Enjoy night of Motown at The Gliderdrome

The brother of the late Edwin Starr is coming to The Gliderdrome, in Boston, for a night of soul and motown.

The Edwin Starr Band, featuring Angelo Starr, will perform this Saturday, May 26, from 7pm.

Also appearing A-Kaye, a brilliant Barry White/Motown singer.

Tickets, priced at £15, available from The Gliderdrome; Burgess, Thompson and Richardson, in High Street; Chris Cook Print, in Main Ridge East; The Bakehouse Cafe, in Wide Bargate; and The Black Bull, in Kirton. Remaning tickets priced at £20 on the door.