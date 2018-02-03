Enjoy ‘One Night Only’ with singer at Boston venue

A Boston performer who has taken on many theatrical roles during his career is set to entertain audiences at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre

The show, entitled One Night Only, will be coming to the Spain Lane venue next Saturday, February 10.

Audiences are to enjoy the voice of Trevor Fenton and guests.

Trevor first took up singing ten years ago, after his wife Lizzie bought him singing lessons as a Christmas present.

Following his lessons and with greater confidence in his ability, Trevor auditioned for Boston Operatic Society, which has now become BOS Musical Theatre Group.

Trevor went on to enjoy roles in Me and My Girl, The King and I, Scrooge, Oliver, Annie and Into The Woods.

He also sings with Skegness Musical Theatre Company and the Janice Sutton School of Dance.

Of the show, Lizzie said: “Come and hear an amazing voice, from a truly gifted entertainer, joined by some of the most well-known singers from Boston and Skegness.”

The show will include numbers from musicals such as Chicago, Cats, and Les Miserables.

The evening is raising funds for two worthy causes - the Butterfly Hospice - a Boston-based hospice providing palliative care and holistic support, and Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre.

The show will commence at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced at £10, are available online from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or from the box office on 01205 363108.