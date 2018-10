Lovers of the great outdoors can take part in a stroll with a Boston walking group this weekend.

The walk will start in Boston this Sunday, October 21.

Walkers should meet at Witham Way Country Park, on Tattershall Road, at 10.30am.

The Boston Ramblers Group will lead an easy five mile circular walk which is estimated to finish by 1pm.

The walk is taking place as part of the South Lincolnshire Walking Festival, which ends next Sunday, October 28.

For more on this walk, call 07502 220023.