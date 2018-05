Lovers of the great outdoors can take part in a stroll with a Boston walking group next week.

The evening walk will start in Stickford next Wednesday, May 9.

Walkers should meet in Church Road, near Stickford Church, at 7pm.

The Boston Ramblers Group will lead a moderate 4.3m circular walk.

It is estimated to finish at about 9pm.

For further details, call Roger Bainbridge on 07761 937368.

For more on other walks in the Boston area, visit www.lincolnshireramblers.org.uk