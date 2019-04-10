Enjoy tea and cake at Boston coffee morning

A monthly coffee morning in aid of Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre will be held in Boston later this week.

The coffee morning will be held at the Spain Lane venue on Friday, April 12, (10am-noon).

Visitors are invited to go along for a natter, a cup of coffee/tea and a slice of cake for just £2.50.

A spokesman from Blackfriars Theatre added: “We look forward to seeing you there.”

All money raised will go towards Blackfriars Theatre.

• Coffee mornings are held on the third Friday of the month.