American folk duo at Boston music venue

Modern folk music duo Friction Farm, from South Carolina, are heading to Boston next week as part of their UK tour.

Husband and wife Aidan Quinn and Christine Stay will appear at Boston Acoustic Music Club, located at The Eagle, on Monday, September 9.

Travelling troubadours Aidan and Christine combine storytelling, social commentary and humour to create songs of everyday life, local heroes and quirky observations.

From ballads to anthems, each song is filled with harmony and hope.

Friction Farm’s lyrically rich, harmony-driven songs have earned them spots as Kerrville New Folk Finalists in Texas, and Falcon Ridge Emerging Artists in New York.

They are also winners of the South Florida Folk Festival songwriter competition and have performed as official showcase artists at the Southeast, Southwest, and Northeast Regional Folk Alliance Conferences.

Performing internationally and throughout the US, Friction Farm feel at home on the road and on stage.

Audiences lean into their stories, laugh at their humour, are inspired to do a little good in the world, and sing along once in a while.

Admission for the Friction Farm gig is priced at £6 and £4 for students.

Music is from 8pm.

Boston Acoustic Music Club meets on the second Monday of the month at The Eagle, in West Street.

The club has been established since the 1960s and has provided a platform for many budding and established musicians to showcase their musical talents in front of a friendly and appreciative audience.

To find out more, including future performances, search for Boston Acoustic Music Club on Facebook.