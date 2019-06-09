Comedy opera is coming to Boston

A comic opera is coming to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston, next weekend - and it is sure to delight audiences.

Charles Court Opera present Gilbert and Sullivan’s H.M.S Pinafore at the Spain Lane venue on Sunday, June 16, at 7.30pm.

A show spokesman said: “HMS Pinafore is the earliest enduring success of Gilbert & Sullivan’s famous collaboration, which remains a firm favourite with audiences.

“It contains some of Sullivan’s sunniest music and tells the story of Josephine, the Captain’s daughter, and her love for a lowly sailor Ralph Rackstraw, despite being promised in marriage to the First Lord of the Admiralty, Sir Joseph Porter.

“Gilbert uses the strictly hierarchical society of life on board HMS Pinafore to satirise the rigidity of the British class system.

“With many wellknown songs including, I’m called Little Buttercup and He is an Englishman, this brand new production promises an evening of rollicking choruses and tender tunes imbued with the unique wit and infectious energy of a Charles Court Opera production to be enjoyed by all ages.

“It is directed by John Savournin, who recently directed Trial by Jury for Opera North, musically directed by CCO stalwart David Eaton, and features G&S veteran Joseph Shovelton as Sir Joseph.

Tickets, priced at £21 each, are available from 01205 363108 or www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk

Disabled seating is also available.