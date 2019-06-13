Enjoy an evening with Boston Sinfonia

Boston Sinfonia will be in concert in Frampton this weekend for an evening of music.

The concert, which will be held at St Mary’s Church, will take place on Saturday, June 15, at 7.30pm.

This concert will be Nigel Morley’s 20th year as principal conductor, and to mark this occasion Nigel will perform Mozart’s Piano Concerto No 18.

Tickets, priced at £10, can be purchased The Stump Gift Shop, in Boston, or online at www.bostonsinfonia.org.uk

Tickets, priced at £12, will also be available to purchase on the night.