Audiences can enjoy an evening of music at Boston Bowl this weekend.

Hooch is Crazy will appear at the Rochford Tower venue on Saturday, May 25.

Hooch is Crazy are a covers/function band from Boston who have years of experience playing gigs locally and all across the country.

The band, formerly known as The Ultraviolet, is made up of Ben Thorn, Sam Beck and Emilio Parla.

