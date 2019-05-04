Enjoy Ladies Night at Boston theatre

A relaxing social evening for ladies will be held at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre later this month.

Ladies Night will be held on Wednesday, May 15, from 7pm to 9.30pm.

Ladies can enjoy a pamper session with a beautician and bath bombs, or why not browse a selection of handbags and scarves, or learn all about flower displays.

Tickets, priced at £3, include a glass of wine and nibbles.

Tea/coffee and cake will also be available.

Call the box office on 01205 363108 to book your place at the social event.