Enjoy model fairground show at Boston Guildhall

A model fairground show is returning to Boston next weekend - and there will be something for everyone.

The Boston Model Fairground Show will be held on Saturday, May 11, at Boston Guildhall, from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

A spokesman from Boston Guildhall said: “Come and join us as the Model Fairground Show joins us for a third year here at Boston Guildhall.

“With miniature delights and all the fun of the fair, these creations give you an insight into some of the larger rides that you’ll see at the Boston Mayfair this year plus some that have been in years gone by.

“Why not stop and relax with a cup of tea and a slice of cake when Chocolate Fairy catering join us with a pop-up café in the Banqueting Hall.

“A small exhibition of Mayfair paraphernalia will be available to view from Thursday, May 2, in advance of the full day event.

“This temporary exhibition is entitled Boston Mayfair Photograph and History Exhibition and is a look back in time at Boston Mayfair rides and their transport shown through photographs, scale models and memorabilia.

“This exhibition is the work of the group that creates these wonderful models and collects these images as part of their interest.”

• Last admission is at 3pm and there is no entry fee, although donations are welcome.

To find out more, email polly.wilkinson@boston.gov.uk or call 01205 365954.

Alternatively, visit www.mybostonuk.com/bostonguildhall/events