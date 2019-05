Audiences can enjoy an evening of music at Boston Bowl next weekend.

Ant MacAndrew and The Divide will appear at the Rochford Tower venue on Saturday, May 18.

Everyone is welcome, and visitors can also still eat, drink and, of course, bowl while the bands are playing.

For future gigs, visit: www.bostonbowl.co.uk or search for Boston Bowl on www.facebook.com to find out more information.

Future gigs, appearances from bands and events will be posted on the Boston Bowl website or on Facebook.