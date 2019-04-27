Exhibition from landscape artist at Boston venue

Art lovers can enjoy an exhibition of work created by a local landscape artist at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Graham Timbrell presents Boston and Beyond at the Spain Lane venue from Monday, April 29, to Saturday, June 1.

Graham explained: “After many years teaching art in London, I eventually escaped to the big skies of Lincolnshire, where I could follow my career as a landscape artist.

“I first settled in Kirton and later Gosberton Clough, and built up a number of adult watercolour painting classes, whilst pursuing landscape painting in my free time.

“My philosophy as an artist is to emphasise the beauty in nature and certain man-made objects.”

For his exhibition, Graham has included paintings of scenes in Boston, Stamford and Lincoln.

• To find out more, visit www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk/Boston_and_Beyond_Art_Exhibition_April_2019 or call the theatre box office on 01205 363108.