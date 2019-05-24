Follow the yellow brick road in show coming to Boston

Audiences are invited to enjoy the latest production courtesy of Blackfriars Theatre Academy (BTA).

The Wiz will be at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre from Thursday, May 30 to Saturday, June 2 - with six chances to watch the show.

A spokesman from Blackfriars Theatre Academy said: “Come and join BTA’s talented young performers in their rendition of The Wiz!

“It’s the timeless classic you know and love, with a modern, soulful twist.

“Once upon a time, a tornado transported a young girl from Kansas named Dorothy to the land of Oz.

“While trying to find a way back home, she meets a scarecrow, a tinman and a lion - who like her were each in search of something, namely a brain, a heart and courage, respectively.

“As they complete their journey, we realize that what they were looking for was in them all along.

“It’s a beautiful little story about self-belief and one that’s resonated with audiences for over a hundred years.

“Come and enjoy this full length production with live band - a perfect half term treat.”

Shows are on Thursday, May 30 (7.30pm); Friday, May 31 (7.30pm); Saturday, June 1 (2.30pm and 7.30pm) and Sunday, June 2 (1pm and 6pm).

Tickets, priced at £11, £10 for concessions and £38 for a family, are available online from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk/THE_WIZ

You can also book tickets by calling the theatre box office on 01205 363108.