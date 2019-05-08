Forbidden Nights is coming to Boston venue

A show which combines circus and acrobatic skills with finely-honed physiques is coming to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Forbidden Nights presents Ready For A New Fantasy at the Spain Lane venue next Thursday, May 16, at 8pm.

The show includes stunt-orientated routines and explosive choreography, performed by a cast hand-picked from across the UK which featured on Britain’s Got Talent three years ago.

A spokesman for the show said: “Circus just got sexy with Forbidden Nights.

“The show is guaranteed to have you on the edge of your seat as the cast performs heart racing tricks and sensational choreography.”

Routines include aerial chains, fire, acrobatics and live musicians, not forgetting the Forbidden’s side-splitting comedy compere and a few men in uniform thrown in for good measure.

There are limited tickets remaining.

Call 01205 363108 or visit www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk to avoid disappointment.