Last Night of the Proms at Boston venue

After a successful show last year, a patriotic evening of music from some of the area’s finest performers is coming to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Kirton Brass Band will again be performing at the Spain Lane venue this Sunday, September 8, with music from 7.30pm.

As with last year’s event, the evening will be part of Last Night of the Proms.

Audiences will be treated to music from Kirton Brass Band, as well as some musical numbers from guest singers Trevor Fenton and Deborah Haynes.

Call 01205 363108 to book.