Musical fundraiser at Boston theatre

BOS Musical Theatre Group is set to perform a huge array of 1950s and 60s classics at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston, next weekend.

The evening will feature hit rock and roll songs from the 50s and 60s, including Build Me Up Buttercup, I’m a Believer and Great Balls of Fire.

BOS Musical Theatre Group’s Charity Gala is guaranteed to be filled with entertainment and nostalgia.

The concert is to help raise funds for the society.

By doing so, it will secure their future and allow their next production, Sunset Boulevard, written by Andrew Lloyd Webber, to be of the high-quality audiences are used to seeing of BOS Musical Theatre Group.

After their production of The Return to the Forbidden Planet was unfortunately cancelled in April, the cast of the show have put together this concert to showcase some of the numbers they prepared for the show.

BOS Musical Theatre Group (formerly Boston Operatic Society), is known for producing award-winning shows.

The society started out in 1964 and performs two full-scale musicals each year at Blackfriars Theatre.

Open auditions take place each year for their upcoming productions and the society is always keen to welcome new members.

Shows are on Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, at 7.30pm.

Tickets for the charity gala, priced at £10, are available from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or from 01205 363108.