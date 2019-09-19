Outdoor cinema makes a return to Boston

Outdoor screenings of two popular films will take place at Central Park, in Boston, tomorrow (Friday, September 20) and Saturday, September 21.

Mary Poppins Returns will be screened on Friday, September 20.

Now an adult with three children, bank teller Michael Banks learns that his house will be repossessed in five days unless he can pay back a loan.

His only hope is to find a missing certificate that shows proof of valuable shares that his father left him years earlier.

Just as all seems lost, Michael and his sister receive the surprise of a lifetime when Mary Poppins, the beloved nanny from their childhood arrives to save the day and take the Banks family on a magical, fun-filled adventure.

The cinema will do a second screening on Saturday, September 21 of Moana.

The film follows an adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people.

During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty demigod Maui, who guides her in her quest to become a master way-finder.

Together they sail across the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds.

Along the way, Moana fulfils the ancient quest of her ancestors and discovers the one thing she always sought: her own identity.

• Gates will open at 6.45pm and each film is due to start around 8pm (depending on lighting levels). Tickets are available here