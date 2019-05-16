Promos appear for Wild Bill, ITV’s Boston-based, Rob Lowe crime drama

ITV viewers have been told to expect Wild Bill, the Boston-based crime series starring US actor Rob Lowe, to appear on their screens from next month.

On-air promos for the show say the series will begin its run in June.

A spokesman for ITV has told the Standard, however, a more specific air date has yet to be set.

It was in October when it was announced Lowe – known for his roles in The West Wing, Parks and Recreation, St Elmo’s Fire, and Wayne’s World – would be starring in the Boston-based, six-part crime drama.

He plays top US cop Bill Hixon, who is appointed Chief Constable of the East Lincolnshire Police Force.

Filming with Lowe took place the following month (VIDEO: US actor Rob Lowe begins films ITV drama Wild Bill in Boston), before crews returned in early 2019 for additional shots (Team behind Rob Lowe crime drama Wild Bill back in Boston).

Twitter has reacted well to the previews, with a number saying they ‘can’t wait’.