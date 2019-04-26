Race night fundraiser at Boston theatre venue

Blackfriars Theatre Academy is running a Race Night Fundraiser at Blackfriars Theatre, in Boston, next Friday, May 3.

For only £10 a ticket, you get your entry and a fish and chip supper.

There are even cash prizes for winners!

Doors open at 7pm.

All of the proceeds from the night go back to the Blackfriars Theatre Academy in preparation for their next show The Wiz, which is coming to Blackfriars Theatre next month.

To book your tickets, call 01205 363108 or visit www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk/whatson