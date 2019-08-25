Strike Gold at The Gliderdrome with Martin Kemp

Pop star and TV heart-throb Martin Kemp is set to bring what may be the biggest 80s night Boston has ever seen to The Gliderdrome.

The Spandau Ballet legend and former EastEnders actor will appear at the Spain Place venue on Saturday, August 31.

Following a string of sold out shows around the country in 2018, Martin will be back on the decks to spin all the best hits from a seminal pop era.

A show spokesman said: “As the hitmaker behind Gold, True and countless other classics, it’s safe to say Martin knows a thing or two about the crème de la crème of what was a truly trailblazing decade for pop music.

“Let him be your guide on a night that will transport you back to the era on a roller coaster ride through its finest pop picks.”

Martin will be joined by a support DJ who has not yet been announced – but keep an eye on The Gliderdrome on Facebook for the latest news.

Music is from 7.30pm to 12.30am.

Tickets, priced at £15, are available from The Gliderdrome; Burgess, Thompson and Richardson, in High Street; Chris Cook Print, in Main Ridge East; The Bakehouse, in Wide Bargate, and The Black Bull, in Kirton.

You can also buy tickets online by visiting www.theticketsellers.co.uk and searching for Martin Kemp’s Back to the 80s night at The Gliderdrome.

• The date for the Martin Kemp gig was originally set for Saturday, October 12, but the date has since been changed to Saturday, August 31, due to unforeseen circumstances.