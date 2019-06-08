To kill or not to kill in show coming to Boston

An award-winning production which sees a woman debate whether to kill a man who tortured her is coming to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston, tonight (Saturday, June 8).

Baroque Theatre Company presents an adaptation of Death and the Maiden tonight, at 7.30pm.

In 1992, Death and the Maiden won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Play and has been adapted to both film and opera.

Death and the Maiden was written by human rights activist Ariel Dorfman, whose works have been translated into more than 40 languages and performed in over 100 countries.

A spokesman from Baroque Theatre said: “In this thrilling drama, Death and the Maiden challenges audiences to judge guilt or innocence as they are confronted with a tragedy that has no clear solution.

“Sadly, in a world populated with dictatorships and human rights violations, it is as relevant today as when first written.

“It is a narrative of how victims subjected to unjust violence struggle to heal.

“Death and the Maiden explores the intricacies of memory and madness and the uncertainty of truth.”

The exclusive UK tour of Death and the Maiden is helmed by award-winning artistic director Adam Morley, director Sarah Gain and producer Claire Bibby.

They lead a phenomenal professional cast including Andrew Fettes as Gerardo Escobar, Keith Hill as Roberto Miranda and Claire Bibby as Paulina Salas.

Tickets, priced at £12, are available from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or 01205 363108.