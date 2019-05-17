Tributes to T Rex and Marc Bolan in show coming to Boston

A tribute band to T Rex and Marc Bolan will be making a triumphant return to Boston tomorrow (Saturday) for an evening of entertainment.

T-Rextasy will be at The Gliderdrome on Saturday, May 18, from 7.30pm.

Audiences can also enjoy music from host Steve Greenhough.

Tickets, priced at £15, are available from The Gliderdrome, in Boston; Burgess, Thompson and Richardson, in High Street; Chris Cook Print, in Main Ridge East; The Bakehouse, in Wide Bargate and The Black Bull, in Kirton.

Remaining tickets will be priced at £20 on the door.