Trouble is ‘brewing’ for Will in Boston production

A production which follows an entrepreneur who ditches teaching and sets up his own micro-brewery is coming to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Cutwater Productions presents There’s Trouble Brewing at the Spain Lane venue this Friday, May 10, at 7.30pm.

There’s Trouble Brewing follows Will Walker who thought leaving a brewery for education was the right thing to do.

But Will was not prepared for the difficult task which awaited him - with kids who don’t listen and league tables looming.

A spokesman from Cutwater Productions said: “Freedom beckons in the form of the wide open spaces of Lincolnshire.

“After all, a semi in Burton-on-Trent can be converted into a smallholding in Lincolnshire (with financial help from mother-in-law).

“Throwing it all over to create a micro-brewery in Lincolnshire with no customers as yet, a well-established rival and a wife who seems to have preoccupations of her own - oh, and mother- in-law as a partner: what could possibly go wrong?”

Tickets, priced at £10 each, are available online from www.blackfriarstheatre.co.uk or the Blackfriars Theatre box office on 01205 363108.

• To find out more about this and upcoming productions, visit www.facebook.com/CtWtrProductions/