Wild Bill, coming to ITV soon.

Wild Bill – 10 things we learnt from the first promo for ITV’s Rob Lowe crime drama

Have you seen the promo for Wild Bill, ITV’s crime drama set in Boston and starring US actor Rob Lowe, yet?

If not, our coverage here included a YouTube link to it. Here, though, we list 10 things we learnt about the upcoming show and East Lincolnshire’s new Chief Constable from the minute-long teaser.

The promo opens with a car chase across Lincolnshire's distinctively flat landscape, which then continues on foot (across, because it's South Lincolnshire, a cabbage field). There is also some rough and tumble in a scene or two.

1. There's action

The promo opens with a car chase across Lincolnshire's distinctively flat landscape, which then continues on foot (across, because it's South Lincolnshire, a cabbage field). There is also some rough and tumble in a scene or two.
Buy a Photo
Early on in the promo, we get a clue as to why Bill Hixon is known as Wild Bill, with him displaying some wild characteristics ' saying 'goddamnit', throwing a cabbage, and yelling at the sky in frustration.

2. What's in a nickname?

Early on in the promo, we get a clue as to why Bill Hixon is known as Wild Bill, with him displaying some wild characteristics ' saying 'goddamnit', throwing a cabbage, and yelling at the sky in frustration.
Buy a Photo
The promo has little that is immediately recognisable as Boston, with the countryside more frequently the backdrop. However, we are treated to an impressive aerial shot of the Stump

3. Use of location

The promo has little that is immediately recognisable as Boston, with the countryside more frequently the backdrop. However, we are treated to an impressive aerial shot of the Stump
Buy a Photo
In earlier publicity, we were told that Bill Hixon 'isn't about making friends'. In this scene, though, he seems fairly friendly. The drift of the promo, in fact, is he is not welcome.

4. Making friends?

In earlier publicity, we were told that Bill Hixon 'isn't about making friends'. In this scene, though, he seems fairly friendly. The drift of the promo, in fact, is he is not welcome.
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3