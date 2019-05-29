Wild Bill – 10 things we learnt from the first promo for ITV’s Rob Lowe crime drama
Have you seen the promo for Wild Bill, ITV’s crime drama set in Boston and starring US actor Rob Lowe, yet?
If not, our coverage here included a YouTube link to it. Here, though, we list 10 things we learnt about the upcoming show and East Lincolnshire’s new Chief Constable from the minute-long teaser.
1. There's action
The promo opens with a car chase across Lincolnshire's distinctively flat landscape, which then continues on foot (across, because it's South Lincolnshire, a cabbage field). There is also some rough and tumble in a scene or two.
Early on in the promo, we get a clue as to why Bill Hixon is known as Wild Bill, with him displaying some wild characteristics ' saying 'goddamnit', throwing a cabbage, and yelling at the sky in frustration.