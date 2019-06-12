Wild Bill – all eyes on ITV for Boston’s starring role in new crime drama

The first episode of ITV’s highly anticipated, Boston-based crime drama Wild Bill, starring US actor Rob Lowe, airs tonight (Wednesday, June 12) on ITV at 9pm.

The West Wing and Parks and Recreation actor visited the county in November last year to film sequences for the show.

Rob Lowe is Wild Bill. Picture: ITV

Lowe plays high-flying US police chief Bill Hixon, who comes to Boston with his teenage daughter Kelsey (Aloreia Spencer) in tow, hoping to make a fresh start after a painful recent past.

In a premise inspired by comments made by the former Prime Minister David Cameron about recruiting senior police officers from outside the UK, Bill is the new chief constable for the area.

Bill is confident that his hands-off, numbers-driven approach can cut the crime rate and the budget at the same time.

However, aware that he has been recruited to slash jobs, he does not receive a warm welcome.

His Deputy, Lydia Price (Anjli Mohindra), makes no secret of her disdain for him and frustration at being over-looked for the job, while PC Sean Cobley (Anthony Flanagan) wastes no time in pulling Bill over for speeding on his push-bike, and local journalist Lisa Cranston (Angela Griffin) grills him on his approach.

A grisly discovery in a fridge, relating to a woman who disappeared 10 years ago, gives Bill further grounds to question his decision to come to the UK. Breaking the news to her heartbroken mother, however, it is not long before he is dragged away from his desk and into the case.