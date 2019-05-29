Wild Bill – when will the first episode be on?

ITV has announced when the first episode of Wild Bill, the Boston-based crime drama starring US actor Rob Lowe, will be on our screens.

The six-part series will begin on Wednesday, June 12, at 9pm on ITV, it was announced today (Wednesday, May 29).

Lowe – known for his roles in The West Wing, Parks and Recreation, and St Elmo’s Fire – plays top US police chief Bill Hixon, the new Chief Constable of the East Lincolnshire police force.

The transmission details follow the recent release of a minute-long promo for the show.

