Will Bill – Episode Three preview

After last week’s star turns by the Port of Boston and Boston Railway Station (looking a lot more like Skegness Railway Station), St Botolph’s Church and the local library come into play in Episode Three of Wild Bill.

Bill, played by Rob Lowe, launches a PR offensive when a leaked list of potential redundancies turns his team against him, and courts Boston’s old folks by claiming his new approach will make them safer.

However, when a routine burglary turns out to be something much bigger, Bill finds himself facing a public panic, fuelled by The Stump.

Discovering DNA in one of the burglary scenes, the team find a match; however, with the culprit missing, they go to visit his estranged daughter – Alma, who works at the local library (Will this be Boston Library? If so, it will be just a short walk from where Bill’s daughter Kelsey goes to school – the Sessions House).

With Alma not having seen her father since she was young, the team must work hard to track him down.

Meanwhile, Bill’s relationship with Mary begins to deepen and Oleg keeps up the pressure on Muriel.

Will you be watching? Hopefully, Lincolnshire Police will be, who during Episode Two continued their wry observations of the series via Twitter.

Wild Bill returns to ITV on Wednesday, June 26, at 9pm.