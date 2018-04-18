Evening of cabaret in Langrick

Audiences are invited to an evening inspired by love at Langrick Village Hall this weekend.

Spiltmilk Dance present Little Love Cabaret at the Ferry Road venue this Sunday, April 22, at 7.30pm.

The show comes as part of the Lincolnshire Rural Touring, an annual programme which brings quality theatre to remote and rural areas.

A spokesman from Spiltmilk Dance said: “The Little Love Cabaret is packed full of fairy tale romances, full-on obsessions, awkward break-ups and magnificent everyday acts of affection.

“This is a heart-warming, heart-breaking, and at times completely absurd cabaret devoted to shoving a little more love into your life.”

Spiltmilk Dance has commissioned Rhiannon Faith, Grace Surman and aKa Dance Company to join them.

Doors open at 7pm.

Tickets, priced at £10, are available from Kathy or Jim on 01205 280843/07794 507773.

There will be a licensed bar and hot beverages will also be available.

Audiences are invited to bring their own nibbles.