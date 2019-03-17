Evening of Irish folk tunes at Boston theatre

A folk band are bringing a touch of Irish flare to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre next weekend.

Ruff ‘n’ Ready will be at the Spain Lane venue next Saturday, March 23, at 7.30pm, with their show Ambráin ó bhaile - which translates as Songs from Home.

Irish folk band Ruff ‘n’ Ready, inspired by the music of the Irish Diaspora, are bringing their new show to Boston.

They will be playing both great traditional Irish popular tunes and the inspirational music from the likes of River Dance and Lord of the Dance.

Audiences can enjoy traditional Irish music with a twist, as Ruff ‘n’ Ready have a reputation for revitalizing traditional Irish music and adding their own touch of passion and energy.

A show spokesman said: “With the Irish Wolfpack dancers providing an added visual treat, this show promises you an exhilarating, fun, hand clapping, toe tapping night to remember.”

Tickets, priced at £14, are available now from 01205 363108.