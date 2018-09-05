Events in Boston area as part of the Heritage Open Days festival

Boston Guildhall is one of the venues in the Boston area taking part in the Heritage Open Days Festival.
Visitors and residents of East Lindsey will have the chance to discover historical delights this month.

Heritage Open Days is now in its 25th year and runs from September 6-9 and September 13-16, with a theme this year of Picturing the Past.

St Botolph’s Church (The Stump) will open from September 6 to September 8, from 8.30am-4pm.

Guided tours will start at 11am each day. Booking essential - 01205 310929 (Mon-Fri) or 01205 364670 (Sat).

Boston Guildhall will open from September 6 to September 8 and September 13/14, from 10.30am-3.30pm, last admission at 3pm each day.

St Michael and All Angels Church, in Frampton West, will open from 10am-4pm on September 8/9.

Kirton Town Hall will open on September 8 from 10am-4pm, with a talk at 1pm and a music hall extravaganza from 7pm-10pm.

The Old King’s Head, in Kirton, will open on September 8 and September 14 with tours at 10am, 11.30am, 1pm and 2.30pm. Booking essential on 01529 461499.

St Peter and St Paul Church, in Kirton, will open on September 9 from 1pm-2pm, with an organ recital from 2pm-3.30pm. 15 minute tours available on request.

St Mary and St Nichola Church, in Wrangle, will open on September 8/9 from 10am-4pm.

Liz Bates, CEO of Heritage Lincolnshire, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming tens of thousands of visitors again this year.”

For more, visit www.heritagelincolnshire.org