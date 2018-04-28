Exhibition will put town in the frame

Art lovers are invited to browse the latest exhibition of work by an award-winning artist at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Kirton-based artist Karin Christensen is showcasing her current exhibition, Streets of Boston, from Monday, April 30.

Last year, Karin won first prize in the biannual Lincolnshire Churches Art Competition for her watercolour painting of Lincoln Cathedral.

Karin, who works from her studio in Kirton, is also a member of Boston Art Group and Kirton Art Group, and has exhibited with both groups for many years.

Streets of Boston will feature more than 30 paintings and drawings of local street scenes and Lincolnshire landscapes.

Images from the Market Place, interesting buildings around the town, as well as the river and landscapes further afield will be available.

Karin said: “I love painting subjects such as busy street scenes, houses with character, boats on the river, people shopping at the market and panoramic Lincolnshire landscapes.

“My style when working is often an initial strong drawing with ink and then applying a looser wash of watercolour paint.

“Sometimes I use sticks from the garden to draw with, creating uneven lines for more interesting effects.”

Greeting cards featuring Boston scenes will also be available from Blackfriars Theatre.

The free exhibition is open daily until Saturday, June 2.