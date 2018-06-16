Family fun at Boston theatre as part of project

After two months of work, a family friendly celebration will take place at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

New Perspectives Theatre Company present Boston Stories next Sunday, June 24.

The theatre company has been working in partnership with Blackfriars over May and June to create an explosion of art and culture, culminating in the event next weekend.

Jayne Williams, Participation Director for New Perspectives, has been working with local schools to deliver a creative writing rampage across the year groups.

She is encouraging pupils to play around with words and produce stories, poetry, song lyrics, prose, lists, jokes, paragraphs, and anecdotes – all about Boston.

These will then take pride of place, displayed across the stage of Blackfriars Theatre at the celebration event in June.

To widen the reach, Jayne is inviting residents of all ages to use any art form they choose, to creatively communicate their Boston Stories.

Jayne said: “This is an open invitation to write about Boston in any creative style.

“Maybe tell us what ingredients go into a recipe for the Great Boston Bake Off? Or, write what lyrics might make up a Boston anthem?

Submissions can be emailed to Jayne@newperspectives.co.uk or dropped off at Blackfriars from 10am on June 24.

Seats priced at £3 each are available from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk

Proceeds will go back into supporting arts and culture activities in Boston.