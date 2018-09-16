Family quiz evening to be held in Sibsey

A family quiz evening is to be held in Sibsey later this month.

The quiz will take place on Saturday, September 29, at Sibsey Village Hall, in Frithville Road.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Teams can be a maximum of eight people, and it is £5 per person to enter.

A Ploughman’s supper is included in the ticket price.

There will also be a raffle priced at £1 a strip, as well refreshments such as tea, coffee and juice.

Tickets are available from 01205 460977 or online from www.p-sevents.co.uk/events