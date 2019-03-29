Festival inspired by The Bard is coming to Boston

A fun, family-friendly day of activities, performances and music is coming to Boston next week.

The free Emerge Boston Festival will be held at Central Park, off Thorold Street on Saturday, April 6 (11am-3pm).

The festival has been inspired by all things Shakespeare - and students at Boston College and Thomas Middlecott Academy have been busy working with ‘Shakesperts’ to design the perfect day.

Visitors can enjoy a Witches Brew Cauldron game and jousting hopper horse races, as well as music, drama, dance and poetry.

Before the festival begins, there will be an umbrella parade through the town centre leading the way to the park.

Actors from Sleaford will also play a part in the Emerge Boston Festival by opening the day.

Sleaford Little Theatre will perform 20 minutes of mayhem and music from Twelfth Night - adapted and directed by Maria Bates.

Twelfth Night explores the themes of illusion, deception, disguise, emotional pain and the extraordinary things that love can cause us to do.

These themes are as relevant today as they were when the play was written during 1601 and this interpretation of the play is set to delight any modern audience.

Twelfth Night will be performed at Sleaford Playhouse from Monday, May 6, to Friday, May 10.

The performances will be part of the annual Sleaford Live Festival.

• To get involved in the Emerge Boston Festival, email georgie@shakesperts.com