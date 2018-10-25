Festival of Remembrance set to launch at Boston Stump

A two-week programme of events marking 100 years since the end of the First World War is set to begin at the Boston Stump.

The Festival of Remembrance will open at the church on Sunday, October 28, and run through until Sunday, November 11, Armistice Day.

The first week will feature:

* A preview concert – Sunday, October 28, from 6-8pm.

The official launch of the festival by the Right Rev Christopher Lowson, Bishop of Lincoln.

Tickets, priced at £10, are available from the Stump gift shop and include an exclusive preview of the exhibitions, music from the parish choir, canapes, and a drink upon arrival.

Exhibitions planned for the festival include thousands of poppies knitted by the people of Boston.

Martin Middlebrook will be reading from his book The First Day on the Somme.

* Activity trail for children – Monday, October 19, 10am to 12pm.

Activities and stories for pre-school children and their parents/carers.

For more information, contact the Rev Jane Robertson on 01205 310929 or jane.robertson@parishofboston.co.uk.

* Boston Connected: Wartime Table – Tuesday, October 30, 12-2pm.

The church will be serving free lunches in its coffee shop where visitors will be able to experience typical food from the period.

Tickets are available until Monday, October 29, from the Stump gift shop or via william.culley@parishofboston.co.uk.

* Workshop Wednesday – Wednesday, October 31, 9am to 3pm.

A chance to try woodcarving, spinning wools, ancestry research.

Free admission.

* Songs from the Trenches – Thursday, November 1, 12-2pm.

A sing-a-long with free wartime soup.

Free tickets from the Stump gift shop or via william.culley@parishofboston.co.uk

* All Souls Day – Friday, November 2, 10am, 12pm, 2pm, 4pm, and 6pm.

A time of Remembrance and prayers with an opportunity to light a candle in memory of lost loved ones.

The 6pm service is followed by a music recital by candlelight.

* Choral Eucharist with music from Karl Jenkins, The Armed Man: Mass of Peace – Sunday, November 4, 10.30am.

** Find more information about the festival at www.facebook.com/bostonstump