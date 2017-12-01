Festive family fun at panto in Boston

A well loved Christmas pantomime fit for the whole family is coming to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Tony Peers Ltd presents Cinderella at the Spain Lane venue from Friday, December 8, to Tuesday, January 2.

The story follows Cinderella, played by Lucy Rollason, who is picked on by Ravishing Rita and Wicked Wanda, played by Mark Two and Thomas-Ian Grime.

Tony Peers from Tony Peers Productions said: “We are delighted to be back at Blackfriars again this year with everyone’s favourite pantomime Cinderella. Don’t miss the wonderful story of how Cinderella, a poor kitchen maid meet and falls in love with the handsome Prince Charming and despite the wicked efforts of her ugly sisters, ravishing Rita and Wicked Wanda.

“True love triumphs in the end.

“Written, directed and starring Mark Two, this promises to be a not to be missed Christmas treat for all the family.

“With glittery costumes colourful scenery and great songs and laughs galore, it promises to continue the tradition of pantomime in Blackfriars.”

The Boston Babes will also be appearing, with choreography by Abi Kingsley-Parker.

Tickets, priced at £14 for adults, £12 for concessions and £48 for families, are available from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or from the theatre box office on 01205 363108.

Dates, showtimes and more information are available via the website.