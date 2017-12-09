Festive fun with Boston music students

Music students from Boston College are to host a Christmas event at the Sam Newsom Centre, in South Street, next Friday, December 15.

Level 3, Year 2 students present Wreck Da Hallz, which will consist of 15 minute performances.

Doors open at 6.30pm, for a 7pm start.

Tickets, priced at £4, are available from the Sam Newsom reception or on the door subject to availability.

Refreshments, glowsticks and merchandise will be sold on the night.

Profits will go towards future gigs and events.

Course tutor James Bastow said: “The Wreck Da Hallz event is a testament to the hard work of the students and they have been in charge of all planning aspects themselves.

“The gig will be a fantastic finish to the year and we are extremely proud of what they have achieved”.