Festive quiz in aid of Kirton building

Further fundraising events are taking place this week in aid of a campaign to save a Kirton building.

The latest fundraiser is a Celebrate Kirton Christmas Quiz which will take place this Friday, December 1, at the Merry Monk, in Kirton.

Heritage Lincolnshire - a charity which works to ensure that Lincolnshire’s heritage is understood, valued and conserved - purchased the Old King’s Head in 2016.

The charity is campaigning to give it a new lease of life.

The quiz from 7pm will include Christmas, Kirton and Lincolnshire-specific questions.

There will be chilli with rice or chips, homemade mince pies, a hamper prize of local and festive foods, and a raffle.

Tickets, priced at £10 each, include quiz entry and food.

Teams can be a maximum of six people.

Organisers will help individuals and couples form teams on the night, or book five places and your final team member goes free.

Book at www.heritagelincolnshire.org/events/okh-christmas