Final show of the year for BTA pupils at Boston theatre

Audiences will be treated to an evening of musicals in the latest show coming to the Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Blackfriars Theatre Acadmey present The Magic of Musicals at the Spain Lane venue on Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21.

Shows will begin at 7.30pm on both evenings.

Students will perform their final production of the academic year - and they would love for you to join them.

Amanda Rivers, director and principal of Blackfriars Theatre Academy, said: “Don’t miss the final production for this academic year from the Blackfriars Theatre Academy.

“The show will include all of the performers and musical theatre classes - it will be an extravaganza of talent.

“The Magic of Musicals will include songs from all your favorite musicals including Matilda, Wicked, The Greatest Showman and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

Tickets, priced at £11 for adults, £10 for concessions and £38 for a family, available from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or 01205 363108.