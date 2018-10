Boston Concert Club is due to perform at Boston Guildhall next week.

The concert on Tuesday, October 16, will include music by Bochsa, Pasculli and Brod.

This is the first of six concerts arranged by Boston Concert Club for the season, with two of the six concerts set to be held at Boston Guildhall.

Admission on the night is priced at £12 for adults, and free for children and students.

Season tickets for Boston Concert Club’s performances are also available.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.