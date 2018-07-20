First vegan festival for Boston

Vegans, vegetarians, and curious meat-eaters are set to gather in Boston for the town’s first vegan festival.

The event will take place at The Gliderdrome, in Spain Place, on Saturday, July 21, from 10am-5pm.

Organised by animal rescue charity Farplace, the Boston Vegan Festival will feature stalls selling hot and cold food, cosmetics, clothing, and crafts.

The festival is aimed at bringing vegans together, showcasing vegan products and services, and encouraging non-vegans to sample the lifestyle and learn more about potentially making the switch - as well as raising funds for the charity.

Kerri Turner, head of events for Farplace, said: “We’re really excited about heading to Boston with the festival.

“It’s obviously a great event for vegans, but everyone is welcome – particularly meat-eaters and vegetarians.

“The festival is a chance for anyone to come along, try something different, sample some products and find out more about a lifestyle free from animal products.

“But, of course, it’s also a great event for vegans to meet, learn more about products, services and projects that are out there, and stock up on supplies and treats.”

Figures released by The Vegan Society last year showed there were more than half a million vegans in the UK – an increase of 360 per cent from 2006 to 2016.

Kerri said: “Veganism has massively taken off in the UK in recent years. People make the switch for lots of reasons: health reasons, the environment, or, of course, because they don’t want to be a part of animal slaughter and exploitation.”

Tickets, priced at £3, are available on the door or in advance at www.bostonveganfestival.com/the-show