Folk trio combine music and stories in village hall show

A trio who combine music, stories and comic heroes are bringing their latest show to the Boston area.

Mumbo Jumbo Troubadours and Raconteurs at Frampton Village Hall next Saturday, February 17, at 7.30pm.

On Stage In Frampton - a sub-group of the Frampton Village Hall Committee which organises professional and local theatre and music, have worked with Lincolnshire Rural Touring to put on the show.

The trio, made up of Oliver Carpenter, Chris Lomas and Phil Bond, are familiar faces on the UK folk festival circuit.

Oliver said: “We love the atmosphere of our village hall performances, they are intimate - conversational and are part of a community coming together.

“Our bluesy, folky, rootsy style is perfect for the small halls and with such a range of instruments between us - piano, accordion, ukulele, bass, trumpet, guitar and three lead vocalists, the sound is always varied.”

Tickets, priced at £9.50, are available from 01205 722013, or from The Flower Shop, in Station Road, Kirton.