Free, interactive furries workshop for children at Boston pet shop

A Boston pet shop is holding free, interactive workshops this Easter for children aged 5-11.

The My Pet Pals sessions at Pets at Home, in Queen Street, will focus on caring for ‘small furries’, such as rabbits, gerbils, and guinea pigs.

They will take place every day at 11.30am until Sunday, April 28, and be hosted by Pets at Home pet care advisors.

Catherine Marks, store manager at Pets at Home, said: “The My Pet Pals workshops demonstrate how rewarding pets can be and how to care for them, making sure parents and kids understand pet welfare and responsible pet ownership.

“It’s a great way of learning how to keep small furries happy and healthy during a fun and hands-on experience!”

Each workshop lasts 30 minutes and is free to attend.

Bookings can be made at petsathome.com/petworkshops.

All children attending workshops will receive an exciting activity book, pet stickers, and colouring sheets.