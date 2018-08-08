Free organ recital at Boston landmark

Professional organist Steven Maxon is set to perform at St Botolph’s Church, in Boston.

He will be at the church, affectionately known as The Stump, tomorrow (Thursday, August 9), at 12.30pm.

Steven is organist and director of music of Grimsby Minster, and will play his lunchtime concert on the Harrison and Harrison organ.

The event is part of a series of lunchtime organ recitals taking place at The Stump throughout August.

Admission to the organ recital is free, but there is a retiring collection for donations.