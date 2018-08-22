Free organ recital at Boston landmark

Professional organist Simon Headley is set to perform at St Botolph’s Church, in Boston.

Simon is from Leicester Cathedral and will be at the church, affectionately known as The Stump, tomorrow (Thursday, August 23), at 12.30pm.

The event is part of a series of lunchtime organ recitals taking place at The Stump throughout August.

Admission to the organ recital is free, but there will be a retiring collection for any donations.

For more information on this and other recitals, visit www.parish-of-boston.org.uk/events